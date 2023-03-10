More People Listening To Podcasts

“The Podcast Consumer: An Infinite Dial® Report” shows podcasts have become mainstream and have more listeners than ever who are spending more time than ever listening. The findings are part of an extensive report released at the Podcast Movement Evolutions Conference.

64% of the U.S. 12+ population have listened to a podcast. 42% of the same demo has listened to a podcast in the last month, with 31% reporting they have listened to a podcast in the last week. This is just one key takeaway revealed by Edison Research Vice President Megan Lazovick and Wondery COO and General Manager Jeanine Wright.

Other main takeaways:

Podcasts reach an affluent, employed, and educated audience.

Podcasts have listeners who are receptive to ads.

Podcasts reach a diverse audience.

The study shows that since 2015 the average time weekly podcast listeners spend with podcasts has doubled.

You can download the full “Podcast Consumer: An Infinite Dial® Report” Here.