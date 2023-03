The Media Monitors list has the same top five from last week. Upside stays on top, by adding extra spots to the mix, a move mirrored by nearly all of the rest of the top five occupants.

The Cash-Back app Upside logged 63,491 to stay number one. Progressive checked in with 54,539. Babbel at 46,737, ZipRecruiter with 46,682.

While the top four on the list all put more spots into the mix, Indeed did not add to the inventory. Indeed logged in with 30,815 to retain the fifth slot.