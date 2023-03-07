Pairing Chicago Vets With Dogs

97.1 FM, The Drive (WDRV) in Chicago raised more than $78,000 during its “Give a Vet a Pet” campaign. The “Sherman & Tingle Show” effort on the Classic Rock station will provide five veterans with service dogs.

The show on the Hubbard Radio station in partnership with the American Veterans Service Dog Academy, set out to raise funds to help provide service dogs to local veterans suffering from PTSD. The costs associated with providing each service dog total $15,000.

“Score another victory for The Drive faithful who yet again came through for deserving veterans and the AVSDA. The level of compassion within our classic rock audience is truly remarkable,” said Brian Sherman and Steve Tingle.