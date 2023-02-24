Big Promotion For Scotty Roddy

Audacy has promoted Scotty Roddy to regional Vice President of West Coast Programming. The new role gives Roddy programming oversight of Audacy’s West Coast Country brands including WDAF-FM Kansas City, KMLE-FM Phoenix, KFRG-FM Riverside and KKWF-FM Seattle.

“Scott has proven leadership skills with extensive experience growing some of our leading country brands alongside our leadership team,” said Tim Roberts, Country Format Vice President, Audacy. “We’re very excited for him to take this next step in his career and continue elevating our country portfolio.”

“The country audience activates better than any other genre,” said Roddy. “The opportunity to learn from the best leaders in the format is once in a career.”

Roddy will also add additional day-to-day Brand Manager responsibilities for KSON-FM in San Diego. He will continue as Brand Manager of KWJJ-FM in Portland.