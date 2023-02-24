Taking On The Mob

“Up Against The Mob” kicks off the second season with a look at the secrets behind the death of mob boss Al Bruno. Elie Honig, who spent 14 years as a federal and state prosecutor in New York and New Jersey, takes a closer look at one of the most pivotal cases of his career.

Honig will revisit the death of Springfield mob boss Al Bruno, whose murder ultimately unraveled the notorious Genovese crime family. The True Crime Podcast will tell the inside story of how the government flipped mobsters sworn to secrecy, with interviews with many principals in the case, including the mobsters, their victims, detectives, prosecutors, and more.

“Up Against The Mob: The Springfield Crew” debuts March 1st.