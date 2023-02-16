New True Crime From NY Times

“The Coldest Case in Laramie”, is a new limited podcast series from The New York Times and Serial Productions. Kim Barker, a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter, puts fresh eyes on a 40-year-old cold case.

In 1985, when Barker was a sophomore in high school, a 22-year-old college student named Shelli Wiley was murdered in Laramie. The killing was particularly horrific and left a lasting impression on Barker.

“This is our first Serial show hosted by a New York Times reporter,” said Serial’s executive editor, Julie Snyder. “And what’s cool about this show is that it really highlights not only Kim Barker’s extraordinary investigative skills, but also her talent as an interviewer.”

The eight-part series will be available February 23.