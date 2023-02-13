MRN Ready To Roll

Motor Racing Network is ready to cover NASCAR’s 75th Anniversary Season. The season coverage kicks off February 19 with the 65th Running of the Daytona 500.

The 2023 NASCAR Diamond Anniversary season begins this week at Daytona International Speedway with over 32 hours of MRN programming scheduled over seven days. Joining play-by-play veterans Alex Hayden and Jeff Striegle in the booth will be NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace.

Motor Racing Network, “The Voice of NASCAR,” is now in its 54th year of broadcasting.