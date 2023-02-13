WYXL Raises $13K For United Way

The 13-hour Wine and Dine Radiothon in Ithaca, NY raised $13,574 for The United Way. Restaurants donated $200 and a case of wine or craft beer to be auctioned off during the event hosted by Dave Ashton and Jen Mattison.

“Once again this year the outpouring of support from our listeners and our community for our neighbors in need blows me away,” said Dave Ashton, Lite Rock 9.3 host. “It’s a collaborative effort between our excellent sales and promotions team and the United Way and I thank all who made this year’s Radiothon a success! Already looking forward to next year’s event!”

James Brown, President/CEO of United Way of Tompkins County was grateful for the support. “It just says so much about this community, the organizations and the individuals who have given. The businesses, the restaurants, the wineries and breweries all had a tough year, and the support has just been amazing all around!”