A Pitch For A New Season

The Pitch, Vox Media’s business podcast, has launched a new season. This season finds 14 entrepreneurs in Chicago, pitching real investors on their start-ups.

The Pitch is where real entrepreneurs pitch real investors – for real money. Hosted by Josh Muccio, the new season will see investors commit over $900,000 to bring these ideas to life.

“I’m so excited for listeners to discover what we’ve been working on for years now,” said Muccio. “I’m convinced that season nine will go down as our biggest season yet.”

The new season comes on the heels of the recently launched “The Pitch Fund,” which will see The Pitch co-invest alongside the investors on their show.