Midwest Announces New President

Following the recent passing of long-time founder and CEO Duke Wright, Midwest Communications has announced that Peter Tanz will step in as the President of the company. Wright passed away on Dec. 21, 2022.

Tanz joined Midwest Communications in 1985 in sales at WIXX/Green Bay. Two years later he was promoted to GM at WRIG & WDEZ in Wausau. Tanz later led Midwest stations in Nebraska, Michigan and North & South Dakota before returning to Green Bay in 2016 as Market Manager.

Midwest Board Chair Pegge Wright said, “Peter has worked with and learned the business of broadcasting from Duke for over 35 years. He is well respected throughout our company and is the best choice to lead Midwest to future success the way Duke wanted.”