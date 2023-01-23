The Truth About What Local Businesspeople Need

(By Loyd Ford) Why do local business owners and buyers like cutting-edge technology and new offers? Did you ever wonder why conversation is much more likely to move in that direction? This is largely because adults have seen the old stuff. They want to think about, talk about and try new things because they want what every adult wants:

A Cheap New Silver Bullet To Solve All Their Problems

But there isn’t a silver bullet. But there is so much research that shows that local business owners wish they had an expert on advertising and marketing they could trust to help guide their business.

That means those business owners don’t feel they have one. That’s opportunity knocking for you.

How do you take advantage of this oversized opportunity in your market today?

You must consider how much time you are actually in front of this busy businessperson today and what you are bringing every time you show up (showing up should be a smart combination of in person, Zoom or phone, text messaging and email). If you don’t put the time in other reps in your market may or may not, you shrink your opportunities to sell these important clients. They want someone to help them and almost all of them feel they don’t know who that person is today. Do you always have a small surprise for your prospects and your existing clients when they see you, your name, your face or you in person? People like to be surprised when it is positive. Always thinking about bringing content and opportunity that shows you think about and care about them will separate you from everyone else. Specifically, do your research regularly on these important potential clients, their industry, trends and seek out information on innovations that are sweeping their business category and how owners like them are creating new opportunities (so you can be the one to share that with them regularly). We’ve all heard that people buy from people they like, but I am going to encourage you to be a source of fun experiences when business owners come in contact with you because people like fun. No one wants to jump off a fun train. If you create fun experiences with clients and potential clients, trust me, they will want to be around you and this not only leads to buying – it leads to clients sticking with you. Don’t just create proposals; practice what you want to say to them and work to eliminate “I.” Zero-in on them, their experiences, their problems and showing you can help really solve those problems. We say this all the time, “When is the battle won? It’s often before the first shot is fired.” It’s true. No one has the same opportunity as you. You have totally unique products and your competitors don’t have your audience, so act like they don’t. Focus on the relationship and trust you have of your audience. Focus on your unique brand or brands. This is the way for you to win in 2023.

Be the one rep that local business owners see, know, and feel strongly is focused on them. Not on selling them. This will pay off for you if you are consistently bringing ideas, including your products and services, to solve their problems and make their life easier.

Life’s Fundamental Truth

Everyone wants to win. Everyone is just doing what they think winning looks like. If you want to be a winner, you will focus on always being helpful to all of them.

Being curious, always preparing, telling radio’s story (no one has products like you) and making sure you are familiar to these business owners. Making certain that you are always a helpful voice your local business owners know…is powerful to elevating your sales.

Here is your free bonus today: Radio’s Real Value Q 1 Podcast

Our Q1 Free Radio Sales Event To Help You Boost YOUR Revenue

You’re in the problem-solving business.

People need that. That’s exactly what they need most. Lucky you.

Loyd Ford is president and chief strategic officer at Rainmaker Pathway Consulting Works (RPC). Reach him anytime at 864-448-4169 or [email protected].