According to a new report released today from The Center for Sales Strategy, the hardest part of a sales managers job is recruiting new talent. CSS conducted two online surveys in Q4 of 2022 which included just under 300 sales managers and account executives.

The Media Sales Report studies the media landscape over the past year.

Here are some of the highlights from the report, which you can download HERE.

– 65% of sales managers in the study say the hardest part of their job is finding new talent. 73% of the managers in the survey say they don’t have enough sellers and 72% believe their sales staff needs to increase.

– 2/3 of all salespeople are looking for a work model that includes 80% work-from-home and 20% in the office.

– 87% of sales manager sin the survey believe the future looks bright while 41% of sellers are not optimistic or they are unsure about their future.

– 50% of the salespeople in the survey said that it take about 5 or more calls to land an appointment with a client and 41% say finding qualified leads are getting harder to find.

“The past few years, we’ve seen major changes in the media sales industry and drastic shifts in the way managers lead and sales teams operate,” said Matt Sunshine, CEO of CSS. “The new Media Sales Report is loaded with timely insight and information to help sales leaders and station managers invest in the best resources, guide their teams, and improve revenue performance in 2023.”

