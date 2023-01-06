SiriusXM Returns Billy Joel Channel

The Billy Joel Channel has made its annual return to SiriusXM satellite and streaming radio.

SiriusXM typically launches the limited-edition channel featuring stories from musician Billy Joel intertwined with his music and special programming from early January to early February.

This year, the Billy Joel Channel will run on Channel 14 from January 4 to February 2. The channel will feature special shows hosted by Joel as well as a slate of celebrity guest DJs, including Don Henley, Garth Brooks, Alexa Ray Joel and members of Joel’s band.

A roundtable discussion will feature music journalist David Fricke interviewing members of Joel’s band about what it’s like to tour with the award-winning artist.

The Billy Joel Channel comes several weeks before the start of a tour featuring Joel and fellow musician Stevie Nicks, who will perform at a handful of stadiums throughout the country. Concert locations include Los Angeles, Nashville, Arlington, Philadelphia and Kansas City.