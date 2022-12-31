A broadcaster for North Carolina State University has been suspended indefinitely after he made a remark about “illegal aliens” while offering the score for the Sun Bowl college football game on Friday.

While calling NC State’s game against Maryland, Gary Hahn provided an update on the score at the Sun Bowl by saying, “down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso, it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

The reference appeared connected to a wave of undocumented migrants who have crossed the Rio Grande into El Paso over the last few weeks. The surge in migrants crossing the border was triggered by the planned sunset of a Trump administration policy called Title 42 that allowed migrants the chance to seek asylum during the coronavirus pandemic. Title 42 was due to expire at the end of the year, but a Supreme Court decision means it will remain in place until at least February 2023.

Here's what got NCSU announcer Gary Hahn immediately and indefinitely suspended after today's broadcast: pic.twitter.com/4qkyQ1jzT2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 30, 2022

Kyle Winchester, the general manager for Learfield Communications, said Hahn was suspended indefinitely for his remarks on Friday. Learfield operates the Wolfpack Sports Network, which employs Hahn.

Hahn has served the play-by-play announcer for NC State’s football and basketball events for more than three decades. He has yet to make a public statement about his remarks.