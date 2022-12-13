Larson Extends With Compass Media Networks

Compass Media Networks and Lars Larson announced today a multi-year extension whereby Compass Media Networks will continue to serve as the exclusive home of The Lars Larson Show for national syndication. Larson has been with Compass since 2009.

Larson said “It has been the highlight of my 48 years in radio to work hand-in-hand with Peter Kosann and Compass Media Networks. I’m humbled that he has offered me five more years of doing a show that I look forward to every day. Thanks, Peter.”

“There will always be a special place in my heart for Lars and his wonderful family. Lars made the courageous decision to join our company in the beginning, and I am forever grateful for his friendship and faith in us,” said Peter Kosann, CEO/Founder of Compass Media Networks. “We hope to syndicate Lars until the end of time.”

The Lars Larson Show is heard in 130 markets.