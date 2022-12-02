Powerful Senator Tells Automakers AM Radio Must Stay

With more chatter bubbling up that AM radio may not have a place on the computer entertainment dashboard of the future, especially in electric vehicles, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Edward Markey has a message for automakers.

Markey, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, sent letters to 20 car manufacturers requesting that they maintain AM radio in their vehicles, including new EV models.

In the letter, Markey reminded the automakers about how valuable AM radio was and stressed the importance of free broadcast radio stating it’s “a critical, reliable channel for local, state, and federal government officials – including the President of the United States, governors, mayors, and emergency management and public safety officers – to communicate with the public.”

Markey also urged automakers to adopt technological solutions to address any electromagnetic interference that EVs cause with AM radio signals.

Markey wrote, “Despite innovations such as the smartphone and social media, AM/FM broadcast radio remains the most dependable, cost-free, and accessible communication mechanism for public officials to communicate with the public during times of emergency. As a result, any phase-out of broadcast AM radio could pose a significant communication problem during emergencies. Although the auto industry’s investments in electric vehicles are critical to addressing the climate crisis and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, automakers need not sacrifice the benefits of radio in the process.”

The letters were sent to BMW, Ford General Motors, Honda Motor, Hyundai, Jaguar Land Rover, Kia, Lucid, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Polestar, Rivian, Stellantis, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen Group, and Volvo.

Markey also requested written responses to the following questions by December 22:

Has your company decided to discontinue access to free AM and/or FM broadcast radio in any of its vehicles? o If so, please provide the make, model, and manufacturing year of each vehicle that no longer will have AM and/or FM radio and explain why your company decided to omit AM and/or FM radio from those vehicles. o If not, please explain the type of technology, if any, that addresses electromagnetic interference with AM radio signals from EVs.

Does your company have any plans to omit AM and/or FM broadcast radio from future vehicle models? If so, please explain why your company is planning to remove AM and/or FM broadcast radio from them.

Does your company include free, digital broadcast radio in its vehicles? If so, please provide the make, model, and manufacturing year of each vehicle equipped with digital broadcast radio.