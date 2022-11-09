Explosion Outside Texas Public Radio

KENS5 TV is reporting that the FBI and local authorities are investigating an apparent bomb explosion under a sculpture outside Texas Public Radio’s headquarters in San Antonio Monday. There were no injuries in the blast.

The explosion was caught on video outside the Texas Public Radio building. The video show someone placing a device under a statue called “Miss Mao Trying to Poise Herself at the Top of Lenin’s Head.” The statue is not on TPR’s property.

According to the TV station, the statue is of a likeness of Mao Zedong balancing atop a massive Vladimir Lenin.