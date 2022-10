New York City Alternative Rocker 92.3-FM played its final song Thursday. LCD Soundsystem’s “New York, I Love You But You’re Bringing Me Down,” closed the curtain on the decades old format that will air a simulcast of all-news station 1010 WINS.

Audacy made the announcement about the format change earlier this month. When he was still in radio, Howard Stern hosted his morning show on the station for 20 years. ALT 92.3 can still be streamed on 92.3 HD2 and Audacy’s website and app.