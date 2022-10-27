KFI Launches Deadly Pill

iHeartMedia Los Angeles’ KFI-AM  has launched a limited series podcast and radio news  documentary, Deadly Pill.The podcast and radio special take a close look at the opioid crisis.

The 2-hour radio version debuts Sunday at 4:00 PM Pacific with an encore broadcast on Saturday, November 5th at 6:00  PM Pacific.

Deadly Pill, the podcast, is a 12-part limited series that begins with the Drug  Enforcement Administration’s Special Agent in Charge of Los Angeles, Bill  Bodner. Bodner explains how illicit fentanyl took everyone by surprise and how  the agency had to change tactics to go after the makers and the sellers.

The podcast also features an Associate Professor of Clinical Pharmacy from the  University of Southern California who walks us through the history of fentanyl and  how future pharmacists are being trained to watch for signs of opioid abuse. The  series also highlights the rush to put Naloxone (Narcan) in the hands of cops,  teachers, firefighters and even librarians across the country. Naloxone quickly reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. A researcher from New York  University even explores a nexus between addiction and a social nightlife.

The series also explores the challenges of the medical field to catch up with the  overwhelming number of people who have become addicted to opioids or have  caused severe injury to themselves. The Medical Examiner of Los Angeles  County provides sobering stats on the number of bodies his operation has had to  handle because of overdose deaths, on top of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We speak with a narcotics detective who created a special Overdose Response  Task Force dedicated to tracking down the origin of the millions of fentanyl pills  coming across the US/Mexico border into the Los Angeles area, known as the  gateway hub for drug trafficking across the United States.

Deadly Pill, the podcast, will be available on October 31st, 2022, Halloween  night, on the iheartradio app and other popular platforms.

Deadly Pill is a production of the KFI News Department for iHeartMedia Los  Angeles/iHeartRadio Podcast Network. The program’s executive producer and  host is award-winning investigative journalist, Steve Gregory. The program is co produced by award-winning producers, Jacob Gonzalez, and Alex Razo.

 

