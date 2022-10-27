Happy 30th WNNX Atlanta

Atlanta rocker WNNX-FM celebrated 30 years on the air this week, launching as 99X on October 26, 1992. 99X would go on to become one of the most influential Alt-Grunge-Rock stations of the 90’s and early 2000’s. These days the station airs a New Rock format.

To celebrate the station’s 30th anniversary, Cumulus Atlanta has launched the 99X Interactive Museum at https://www.99x.com/, loaded with content from the early days of 99X – including photos from the early 90’s and streams of the legendary LiveX performances from Chris Cornell, Dave Matthews, R.E.M., Lenny Kravitz, Smashing Pumpkins and more. Check out the station’s treasure trove of archived videos, old airchecks, celebrity interviews and more at the 30th anniversary 99X Interactive Museum at 99X.com.

Axel Lowe, Program Director and Host, PM Drive, WNNX-FM, said: “30 years later, Atlantans still talk about the music, live events and on-air memories that 99X brought them during the 90’s. The 99X digital museum is a great way to relive some of those memorable moments.”