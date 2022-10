Swiffer wiped out Progressive at the top of the Media Monitors list. Progressive, had occupied the top spot for weeks, was swept out of the top by the popular cleaning appliance.

Swiffer logged 54,358 spots, with Indeed and ZipRecruiter finding jobs in the second and third slots. The numbers: Indeed 51,456, ZipRecruiter 35,697.

Cold and Flu season and Fall home improvements rounded out the top five. Vicks 35,231 and Lowe’s 33,651.