Hey Mayne Is Back

“Hey Mayne”, hosted by longtime ESPN host Kenny Mayne, is back for season two. Each week, Mayne talks to someone he knows a little, and is fascinated by a lot; giving him a chance to go much deeper with the people he finds most interesting.

Mayne kicks off season two with sports commentators Keith Olbermann and Dan Patrick, reunited for the first time in years since their ESPN SportsCenter days.

“I’m excited for season two. I haven’t yet exhausted my famous-friends list. Plus, this time to experiment, we branched out a bit to some folks I’d never met. In fact, in one case, my final question was “what is your name?,” said Mayne. “Opening with Dan and Keith is one I think a lot of people will like. They should just cut me out and have them talk. Wait. Maybe they did that. Anyway, yeah, season two – let’s do this.”