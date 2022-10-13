Beasley Promotes Babydoll

Beasley Media Group has named Babydoll the new Midday personality at Foxy 99/WZFX-FM in Fayetteville. She most recently served as the part-time night talent on the station.

“I recognize the blessing in being able to love what you do for a living and for that I thank God,” said Babydoll. “I would like to thank Kenny J for consistently molding and coaching me. I also would like to show my gratitude to Tee Gentry & Katy Lollis for this opportunity. I’m thrilled to be growing with the BBGI family!

“We’re extremely excited to have Babydoll in the driver seat for Midday on Foxy 99,” said station Program Director Kenny J. “Her ability to generate on air and online relevant, timely content is amazing! Babydoll’s approach, positive attitude, and willingness to learn is TOP NOTCH! Congrats well deserved!”