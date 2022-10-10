Centennial Celebration For WTAW

Signing on October 7, 1922, as an experimental station “5YA”; has been part of the College Station, Texas airwaves for 100 years. WTAW is operated by Bryan Broadcasting.

“It’s about all of us. This is an extended family for me, said Bill Hicks, who has owned WTAW for 35 years. “I just want to say thank you to each and every one of you for what you do and how well you do it and keep it up, because it’s fun being in a business where you can kinda push through and do the things that you want to do, to be a better you, a better us, and a better community.”

The 100th birthday of WTAW Radio was celebrated by co-workers at parent company Bryan Broadcasting.