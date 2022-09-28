Red Apple Audio Climbs Past 100 Affiliates

Red Apple Audio Network, launched in February of 2022, has surpassed 100 affiliates across the country.

The syndication arm of John Catsimatidis’s Red Apple Media syndicates several programs from its flagship studios at WABC-AM in New York. They include The Cats Roundtable with John Catsimatidis, The Larry Kudlow Show, The Larry Kudlow “Riff”, The Rita Cosby Show, The Judge Jeanine Pirro Show and daily feature “The Greg Kelly Show.”

There’s also The Rudy Giuliani Show and The Other Side of Midnight with Frank Morano. New programming will be announced in the coming months.

Catsimatidis is the founder and CEO of Red Apple. He commented, “Red Apple’s ‘common sense’ talk network is in high demand. Based on our success in New York, stations all over the country immediately showed interest in carrying our programming. We are very pleased that our ‘common sense’ approach presented by some of the most recognizable and talented hosts in the country is achieving success in the affiliates’ markets.”

From the start, Catsimatidis said the network “intended to respond to a clear marketplace need for a more balanced and common sense approach to talk radio, with an express mandate to inform and entertain listeners with ‘Stories That Shape Our World.’ The content has resonated with key programmers across the country.

The Red Apple Audio Networks’ programming is available to all stations on a barter basis and distributed live by satellite via Starguide XDS, as well as dedicated FTP.