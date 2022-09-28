KERA Looking To Acquire A Newspaper

First, it was WBEZ, the NPR Member station run by Chicago Public Media, which agreed to purchase the Chicago Sun-Times and combine its news operations.

Now, the PBS and NPR home for consumers across North Texas seeks to follow their lead by acquiring a daily newspaper based in Denton, Tex.

KERA is in the process of acquiring the Denton Record Chronicle. Plans are in the works to complete the acquisition in 2023.

The newspaper is locally owned and serves a geographical area neither the Star Telegram in Fort Worth or Dallas Morning News have traditionally covered. However, the Metroplex’s geographical expansion has made the once small community between DFW and Oklahoma a now-vital extension of Tarrant, Collin and Dallas Counties.

For KERA, getting the newspaper ensures the continuation of a local voice in Denton.

Nico Leone, President/CEO of KERA, told the Denton Record-Chronicle, “Local journalism is the bedrock of a strong, healthy community. Denton is a thriving city, integral to the makeup of North Texas, and it is growing every day. We couldn’t be more honored to be in these conversations with the legacy paper, and not only sustain, but expand, local reporting in Denton.”

Bill Patterson, owner and publisher of the newspaper, added, “This arrangement gives us the opportunity and the ability to preserve local journalism for the people of Denton County. As our population continues to grow, it’s imperative that we grow as well. With KERA’s commitment and expertise, our organization will be able to serve our audiences well into the future.”

Aiding in the process is the ‘National Trust for Local News’, a nonprofit organization working to keep local news in local hands.