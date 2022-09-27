Rotella Retires From New Jersey Broadcasters Association

After 14 years of service, Paul Rotella informed the New Jersey Broadcasters Association that he was retiring from his position to “entertain new opportunities in communications and media.”

Rotella says, “Since 2008, I have been privileged to serve the broadcast industry by helping the NJBA meet fiscal and industry-wide challenges. My lobbying efforts on behalf of the industry, and the production of our informative and exciting annual conferences, have been particularly gratifying aspects of my work on behalf of our nationally acclaimed Association.”

Rotella said he was, “especially grateful for the wonderful friendships that this experience has provided me and for the superb colleagues I have been fortunate enough to call friends. Most of all, I am blessed with the best family anyone could ask for, and I am particularly grateful for their unselfish contributions to my success, and to the success of the NJBA.”

You can reach out to Rotella at [email protected]!