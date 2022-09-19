Scheld Talks Over as RTDNA Chair

WCBS-AM New York News Director Tim Scheld was installed as Chair of the Radio Television Digital News Association on Friday at RTDNA22 in Indianapolis. Scheld will serve in that role for one year.

“I am here to tell you that RTDNA has your back,” Scheld said. “We pledge to be a strong and tireless advocate for fact-based, responsible journalism. And we will fight like none other to protect your rights to report those truths.”

Scheld succeeds outgoing Chair Allison McGinley, News Director at WKMG-TV in Orlando, who will move into the role of Chair of the Radio Television Digital News Foundation for the final year of her three-year leadership cycle.

“Over the last year, you have led with strength and vision, always ready with support and passion, pushing RTDNA forward,” Scheld said. “You carefully and thoughtfully navigated every challenge that came your way with grace and helped others in leadership do the same. We thank you for guiding our board and our association. We thank you for your time and talent. And we look forward to your work with the foundation.”

Sheryl Worsley, Vice President of Podcasting, KSL Podcasts, has been elected Chair-Elect and begins a three-year leadership cycle.