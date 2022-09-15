Our Radio Masters Sales Summit Begins in One Week

Radio Ink and The Center for Sales Strategy presents the Radio Masters Sales Summit, September 22-23 in Miami. The premier radio sales event brings you 45 speakers, panelists, and performers; making this a not to be missed two-day event.

Here’s a sampling of what you can’t afford to miss September 22-23 in Miami at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami:

On September 22, Keynote Speaker Matt Britton, presents “Innovation at the Speed of Sound.” On September 23, Roy Williams will present “How to Make a LOT More Selling Radio Than You’re Making Now.”

You’ll also hear from Michael Doyle during the “What Is Prospecting in 2022” session. Dani Buckley will offer her tips for “Generating Sales Leads”. The hot button “Excelling with DEI” session will be presented by Deborah Barrett, and Stephanie Downs of The Center for Sales Strategy will present a session titled “Mindset for Sales Leaders”. Check out the Full Agenda for the sessions we are presenting to provide you with the information and tips you need to reach your goals!

