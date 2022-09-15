Big Birthday Celebration For KFBK

iHeartMedia Sacramento’s KFBK News Radio, is celebrating 100 years since its first on-air broadcast on September 17, 1922 all week long. Since its first broadcast, KFBK has added to the 50,000 watt AM 1530, a simulcast on 93.1 FM.

Signing on less than two years after the very first U.S. radio station, KFBK News Radio was first licensed to the Kimball-Upson department store located at 607 K St., which sold radios. The station’s first broadcast that Sunday evening began at 8 pm with “Song of the East,” played on the piano by a local musician. Additional songs and local news announcements followed to complete the evening’s first-ever radio broadcast. That inaugural day began Carlos McClatchy’s mission for KFBK to serve the Sacramento Valley and Northern California with local news, information, and entertainment. KFBK News Radio has been a springboard for talent who would go on to become nationally famous, including Rush Limbaugh and Tom Sullivan.

During this 100-year week celebration, KFBK News Radio will feature rare historic audio highlights. In addition, a published timeline of the station’s history, rare photos, audio, video, and special podcasts, from the last 100 years. Listeners and fans can visit KFBK100Years.com to see the published timeline.

“One hundred consecutive years of informing Northern California is a remarkable accomplishment, part of the enduring legacy that is KFBK,” said Sara McClure, Market President for iHeartMedia Sacramento. “I’m proud to be part of this organization at this point in time and grateful to be sharing it with the talented team of people who make KFBK News Radio what it is today!”

KFBK News Radio Program Director Bill White adds, “The founding principle of KFBK News Radio remains the same today as it did in 1922, to provide relevant local news and information. Through the generations, KFBK’s team of talented news anchors, reporters, and talk hosts continues to proudly uphold that mission, to serve the listeners of Sacramento and Northern California.”

