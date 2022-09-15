DaveMan Back In Columbus

David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006.

“Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.

“QFM96 is epic in Columbus and getting the invite to return home is a dream come true,” said Bjorklund. “That combined with the chance to work with the staff at fellow market legend Sunny 95 and the other Columbus Radio Group properties like Rewind and Mix is an incredible opportunity.”

“DaveMan” will be back September 26 as Production Director and Evening On-Air Host.