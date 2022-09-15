BIN Promotes Two

BIN: Black Information Network has promoted Andrea Coleman to Vice President of News Operations, while Mike Stevens becomes BIN’s first-ever Managing Editor. The shift in leadership structure comes after the passing of Tanita Myers, who joined BIN in June 2020 and was most recently serving as Vice President of News Operations.

“A major part of Tanita Myers’ legacy at the Black Information Network will forever be the incredible depth of talent she hired. Following her passing, Andrea and Mike not only helped us to continue her work but have built upon this foundation,” said Tony Coles, President of BIN. “It only felt natural to elevate both to these leadership positions and trust them to continue bringing BIN to new heights. I am excited to see two of our best journalists advance into these new roles, and I am confident we will continue to grow under their leadership.”

Coleman previously served as News Director of BIN. During his 25-year career, Steven’s assignments have included news operations in New York City, Atlanta, Sacramento, Tampa, Flint, Columbus, Ohio and his native Philadelphia. In the new Managing Editor position, Stevens will work closely with Coleman to guide newsroom operations, as well as assign and coordinate national and local news coverage.