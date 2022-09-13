Uta Knablein Promoted By iHeart

Uta Knablein is iHeartRadio’s new Chief Product Officer. Knablein most recently served as iHeartMedia’s Executive Vice President of iHeartRadio’s Flagship Products and User Experience.

“At iHeartMedia, we’re committed to innovation and being on the forefront of this fast paced industry,” said Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “Since joining the team, Uta has played a critical role in elevating the user experience through groundbreaking products and features. With her decades of experience and shared values, there is no doubt she is the right leader for our product team.”

“My time at iHeartMedia, working alongside Chris Williams, has been impactful and inspirational – to say the very least. We have built an incredibly talented team that continuously strives to deliver a best-in-class experience and industry-leading products, and I am elated to step into this new role,” said Knablein.

Knablein joined iHeartMedia in 2018. She has more than two decades of work in user experience and product innovation.