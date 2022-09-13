Terri Gunnell New EVP For Audacy

Terri Gunnell is the new Executive Vice President of Advertising Technology, Products and Platforms for Audacy. Most recently she served as Executive Vice President, Head of Monetization and Data Platforms at WarnerMedia.

“Terri’s extensive technical expertise, ability to administer and guide large budgets and staff, combined with her commitment to building collaborative teams, makes her a perfect candidate to take on this role,” said Brian Benedik, CRO, Audacy. “We look forward to her owning this rapidly growing portion of our business to help us best serve our clients, partners and consumers.”

“I’m thrilled to have this opportunity at Audacy to build out a robust advertising technology, products and platform division to support the growing revenue organization working with Brian Benedik,” said Gunnell. “Streamlining and transforming the business requires a comprehensive people/process/platform vision and strategy that will empower and strengthen our internal operations and improve the client experience.”

Gunnell will also lead the business transformation activities surrounding people, process and tech, partnering with peer leaders to ensure that organizational structure and business processes are optimized and successfully supported by the tech and data platforms.