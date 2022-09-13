Nick Cannon To Host Marconi Awards

Nick Cannon will host the 2022 Marconi Radio Awards Dinner on October 19 during NAB Show New York. After a two-year hiatus the ceremony returns in person to NYC to celebrate excellence in radio.

Record producer and radio host DJ Scratch will provide live music during the ceremony. Additionally, Ryan Seacrest will be presented with the NAB Distinguished Service Award, and Paul and Fred Jacobs will receive the National Radio Award.

“NAB is excited to be joined by the talented Nick Cannon and DJ Scratch to honor the on-air voices and local stations that have shined brightest over the past year as we return to an in-person Marconi Radio Awards,” said April Carty-Sipp, NAB Executive VP of Industry Affairs. “We look forward to welcoming the broadcast community to this crowd-pleasing and lively celebration of the best in radio.”

The finalists for this year’s NAB Marconi Radio Awards can be found Here.