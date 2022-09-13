New Salem CEO Sets His Management Team

Salem Media Group has made several changes to the leadership structure of their Broadcast Media division which go into effect at the start of 2023. Allen Power will assume the role as President, Broadcast Media. The announcement was made by CEO David Santrella.

Santrella was promoted to CEO when Ed Atsinger announced his retirement at the end of 2021. Power takes over the position Santrella previously held.

Salem’s CEO, David Santrella, said, “Allen Power and I have worked and collaborated closely for 18 of my 21 years with Salem. His keen operational experience combined with his strong hand of leadership provide a perfect combination to build a better future for the broadcast division.”

Power commented, “My years with Salem have been the most rewarding of my career so far. Our dual focus on doing well while doing good provides a culture unique in media. I’m grateful for the leadership of our founders Edward Atsinger and Stuart Epperson, and grateful to Dave Santrella and David Evans for the opportunity to play this role as our company continues to grow as a multimedia platform.”

In other leadership advancements, Linnae Young is being promoted from Senior Vice President, Operations to Executive Vice President, Operations and Revenue Development.

In Young’s new expanded role, she will work across Salem’s broadcast and digital platform to grow the company’s 360-degree approach for our marketing and ministry partners. Santrella said, “Linnae has been my go-to person every time we’ve had an opportunity to sell multiple marketing elements from several divisions to new clients. Her work in our industry on Salem’s behalf with many clients made this an easy decision for me. Linnae brings out the very best from those she works with, and I look forward to seeing her touch across the entire division.”

Regional Vice President and Chicago General Manager Jeff Reisman advances to Senior Vice President, Operations, overseeing the radio markets on the eastern side of the country. Santrella commented, “Allen and I have worked closely with Jeff for many years. His track record in Chicago speaks for itself. He was the first building block to what is now Salem Surround, our digital marketing agency.”

Power said, “Jeff sets the bar for Salem with some of the most profitable and well attended events for our company and has taken that attitude to the markets he’s been overseeing. I look forward to seeing that same success expanded across the entire eastern super region.”

Regarding these promotions Santrella commented, “I would point out that these three promotions are all from within our Salem team which is further proof that Salem appreciates and believes in our employees and rewards hard work and success.”