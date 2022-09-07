Midterms Podcast Focus

‘Campaign HQ’ is a weekly podcast hosted by David Plouffe produced by Cadence13. The program will explore races and candidates in nine key states.

“With so much at stake for the country, the 2022 midterms carry significant weight and meaning to all Americans,” said Plouffe. “I’m glad to have the opportunity to explore key races from all angles, and to do so with Cadence13.”

“David’s incomparable experience, expertise, and political instincts will cut through the noise and help listeners navigate the high stakes, consequential midterm elections,” said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer and Founding Partner, Cadence13. “We’re thrilled to bring ‘Campaign HQ’ back.”

Plouffe is a former Obama campaign manager and White House Senior Advisor. Episodes drop on Thursdays.