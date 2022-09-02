Journalist Drops True Crime Podcast

KSL Podcasts and Lemonada Media have launched The Letter, a new original true crime podcast, hosted by journalist Amy Donaldson. This 8-part narrative series tells the story of the brutal murder of Zachary Snarr, which took place in Salt Lake City in 1996.

A peaceful evening under the rising moon was shattered. A gunman walked down a mountain hillside, approached

two friends, and pulled the trigger. Zachary Snarr died, but Yvette Rodier pretended to be dead until the gunman left. She crawled to the top of the hillside with bullet wounds in her head and leg and flagged down a passing car. The gunman’s choice to shoot two people he’d never met rippled through so many lives – from the families of his victims to his own family. The ramifications rocked the community.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve written so many stories about how violence destroys lives,” said host and journalist Amy Donaldson. “I feel incredibly grateful to have an opportunity to tell the story of how people rebuild their lives.”

Throughout the show, Donaldson speaks with Zachary’s family and friends, as well as Rodier, who survived the shooting. The gripping series takes a turn when it is revealed that Zachary’s mother, Sy, forgave her son’s killer.

“We are so fortunate to get to work with the incredible team at KSL. We share an ethos of applying our core values to the work we create, and when we received The Letter for consideration, we were honored. It’s been a joy to watch the KSL team work, and we’re thrilled to present this series to the masses,” shares Lemonada CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer.

“The story behind The Letter is so powerful. The themes of redemption, the journey through grief and forgiveness are rarely told in a true crime podcast,” said Tanya Vea, Executive Vice President, Bonneville International Corporation and KSL. “We are thrilled to partner with the talented Lemonada team to bring this powerful story to listeners.”

