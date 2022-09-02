New iHeart Midsouth Area President

Ronnie Bloodworth has been promoted to Area President of the iHeartMedia Midsouth Area. He will add oversight to his portfolio of stations and be responsible for all operations across the Birmingham, Gadsden, Huntsville, Montgomery, and Tuscaloosa markets.

“This is a very exciting announcement to bring these markets together; the alignment of these outstanding leaders, talent, teammates and communities are set up to truly flourish,” said Shosh Abromovich, Division President. “Ronnie’s culture-first attitude, drive for success and high bar he sets for himself and his team will take this newly combined Area to all new levels of achievement and opportunity.”

“Helping people identify their strengths, find their motivation and then achieve their goals is something I have enjoyed from Day 1.” said Bloodworth. “We strive to be the best in the business and enjoy what we do and where we do it. I look forward to having the high quality and high performing teams across the state of Alabama join us as I move into this new role.”

Joining iHeart in 1998, he will continue his oversight of Biloxi, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Laurel, Memphis, Mobile, Pensacola and Tupelo.