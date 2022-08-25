Padres Partnership Extended

Audacy and the San Diego Padres have extended their broadcast partnership agreement keeping 97.3 The Fan (KWFN-FM) as the flagship station for Padres baseball. The station has been the radio home of the team since 2018. The extension runs through 2027.

“As one of the most exciting teams in Major League Baseball, the Padres have brought championship aspirations back to San Diego, and we’re delighted to deliver every minute of the action to our listeners for the foreseeable future,” said Michael Valenzuela, SVP/MM, Audacy San Diego. “We’re fortunate to provide Padres fans with a consistent, reliable home for their favorite team and look forward to continuing our partnership with the club.”

“We’re very happy to continue our radio partnership with Audacy and 97.3 The Fan,” said Chris Connolly, SVP/ Chief Marketing officer, San Diego Padres. “They have built a loyal audience with their local programming over the last five years and have become a trusted source for our Padres fans all across the San Diego area.”