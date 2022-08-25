NRG Cements Relationship With Creighton College

NRG MEDIA’s Radio Group in Omaha will remain the flagship partner for Creighton Athletics after a new three-year deal was announced. NRG will utilize five of their seven stations to cover men’s basketball, men’s baseball, women’s basketball, volleyball and men’s & women’s soccer for the college

1620 The Zone’s afternoon talk-show host John Bishop will continue to handle play-by-play duties for all the games.

“We are extremely excited to continue our partnership with Creighton University and the Athletic Department. Creighton is an amazing university with a great athletic program, and we are thrilled to be associated with the University. We truly look forward to growing our partnership in the coming years,” said Mark Shecterle, Market Manager of NRG Radio Omaha.

“NRG has been a tremendous partner with Creighton Athletics and we are thrilled to continue this deal,” said McCormick Endowed Athletic Director Marcus Blossom. “We truly value the long-term relationship we have had with NRG and look forward to the expansion of coverage with additional sports on NRG’s radio stations. Also, having all of our men’s basketball games now available on 101.9 FM expands the radio footprint in Omaha for our fans.”

The three-year extension also includes The Creighton Athletics Hour – a live call-in show that airs once a week from 6-7 p.m., on 1620 The Zone from October through March – as well as Men’s Baseball home games on 1180 The Zone or News Talk 1290 KOIL, Women’s Basketball on 1180 The Zone or News Talk 1290 KOIL, Creighton Volleyball on 1180 The Zone or News Talk 1290 KOIL, Men’s Soccer on La Nueva 1020AM/99.5FM and Women’s Soccer on 1180 The Zone or News Talk 1290 KOIL.