Mark Driscoll Dead at 72

At 7:30 Monday morning, while in Hospice care in West Palm Beach, radio host, programmer and voice-over talent Mark Driscoll passed away. Driscoll is picted here with Bill and Rosanie Hennes eating at Houston’s in Pompano.

According to Art Vuolo, Driscoll started his broadcast career as a teen, getting his start in Texas with Gordon McLendon nearly 50 years ago. By his early 20’s, he had already worked in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Boston and Washington, DC. His programming career began in 1974. He was the image voice for heritage stations: Kiss 108 Boston, WPLJ New York, Y100 Miami, WKQI Detroit, KIIS in LA and countless others! He was also a fixture at numerous radio confabs, like those memorable R&R’s, the Bobby Poe, Gavin and NAB Radio Shows.

Driscoll moved, within the last year, from his Hollywood, CA home to Pompano Beach where he set up shop according to his close friend Bill Hennes.

Driscoll suffered a bad fall about a month ago, and experienced health issues related to that fall.