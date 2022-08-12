Sun Devil Hockey On iHeart

iHeartMedia Phoenix and Arizona State University have signed a broadcast agreement for Sun Devil Hockey. Starting in October Fox Sports 910 (KGME-AM) will carry home games, select road games and a weekly coach’s show.

“Our partnership with iHeartMedia Phoenix leads Sun Devil Hockey into its next and long-awaited venture of bringing play-by-play broadcasts to supporters and fans in the local community and around the country,” said Frank Ferrara, Sun Devil Athletics’ Chief Financial Officer, and Ice Hockey Sport Administrator. “We’re proud to deliver another avenue for fans to engage and access our team through the broadcast of all home games, select road games and the weekly coach’s show.”

“Fox Sports 910 and iHeartMedia Phoenix are proud to partner with Arizona State University as they launch their inaugural radio broadcast for Hockey play-by-play,” said Linda Little, Market President, iHeartMedia Phoenix. “We look forward to bringing ASU Hockey to fans throughout Phoenix on Fox Sports 910 and nationwide on the iHeartRadio app.”