1 Broadcaster. 3 Halls of Fame

Wine Down Media, home to Napa Valley’s KVON-AM & KVYN-FM, has shared that that their Sports Director Ira C. Smith was inducted to the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame, the Vintage High School Athletics Hall of Fame and the Bay Area Radio Hall of Fame.

“Ira C. Smith has had a profound impact on Napa Valley sports for over 47 years as a Sports Announcer,” said Wine Down Media Program Director, Nate Campbell. “His dedication and commitment has made Ira a Napa Valley institution and a sports legend.”

Wine Down Media colleague and host of KVYN’s Morning Show, Barry Martin said, “You could never find a person more kind and friendly, or more hard-working to what he does in the community than Ira. That’s true from the first day I worked with him in 1986 right up to today.”

“I am surprised and honored because people that I am named amongst are those who I have admired over the years,” said Ira C. Smith.

Smith began his career in broadcasting in the military, serving in the military’s Public Information Office. After his military service, he became the radio announcer for the University of Michigan football program. He moved to the Napa Valley in 1975 to become KVON’s Sports Director. Throughout his career, he has announced over 600 football and 1,300 basketball games for Napa, Justin-Siena, and Vintage High Schools in Napa, CA.

Considered by many as “the Voice of the Valley,” Smith was also the arena announcer for the Sacramento Kings between 2000 and 2007 and did voice-over work for the NBA 2K2 video game.

Smith is also involved off-the-air in the community, including being the Past President of both the Kiwanis Club and the Napa Valley Tennis Association. He was also recognized as the Napa Chamber of Commerce Ambassador and Volunteer of the Year.

Napa High School inducted Smith into the Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame on March 5, 2022. Vintage High School Athletics and the Bay Area Radio will both induct him on September 10, 2022.

Smith is eager to start his 48th season with Napa Valley sports, with the first broadcast of the season on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 6:30P with San Ramon Valley at Vintage High School on KVYN 99.3 FM “The Vine” and streaming at 993thevine.com.