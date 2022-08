The Chicago-Sun Times is reporting that the NFL’s Chicago Bears will be looking for another station after the conclusion of this coming NFL season. The paper says Auadacy is losing money airing the games on WBBM-AM and WCFS-FM.

The Bears have been with Audacy/Entercom since 2000.

Possible stations to take over the games include Good Karma’s ESPN 1000 and iHeartMedia’s WCHI, which is a rock format.