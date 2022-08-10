Max Media Promotes Two

WGH-FM in Hampton Roads has promoted afternoon drive host Jimmy Ray to Program Director. Music Director Karen West adds APD duties.

Ray said, “I am excited to use my 3 decades of experience with the Eagle to give it back to the people, the listeners who have always been the life blood of the station.”

West said, “My passion for this station and our listeners grows every day and I am extremely excited to continue to provide Hampton Roads with the best in country music.”

“I have worked here with Jimmy Ray and Karen for almost 25 years. Seeing them team up to lead 97.3 The Eagle, knowing their passion and dedication to this iconic brand, ensures the continued success of the station.”, said Keith Barton President and Market Manager for Max Media Hampton Roads. Apart from their new daily responsibilities, Jimmy Ray and Karen West will continue to host their midday and afternoon shows respectively.

Max Media’s Norfolk-Virginia Beach properties include Country WGH-FM (97.3 The Eagle), AC WTWV (92.9 The Wave), Urban Adult Hits WVBW (100.5 The Vibe), WVSP (ESPN Radio 94.1) and WGH-AM (Money Talk 1310).