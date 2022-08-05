Salem Broadcast Revenue Increases 12.%

Same Station net broadcast revenue at Salem increased 12.2% to $52.4 million from $46.7 million in the second quarter of 2022. Digital media revenue increased 4.5% to $10.8 million from $10.3 million.

Total revenue increased 7.7% to $68.7 million from $63.8 million;

The company’s operating income increased 29.9% to $7.3 million from $5.6 million;

For the third quarter of 2022, the company is projecting total revenue to increase between 6% and 8% from third quarter 2021 total revenue of $66.0 million.