The Master At Radio Masters Sales Summit

“The Wizard of Ads”, Roy Williams will present a keynote at the Radio Masters Sales Summit September 22-23 in Miami. Williams will present “How to Make a LOT More Selling Radio Than You’re Making Now”, at the Radio Masters Sales Summit presented by Radio Ink and The Center for Sales Strategy.

Space is Limited, so Register Today to be part of the Radio Masters Sales Summit in Miami.

Roy Williams is a master at crafting marketing messages that move product. A lifelong student of humanity, Williams has spent a quarter-century asking, “What makes people do the things they do?” And he’s been using the things he’s learned to stimulate miraculous growth for his business clients for more than 25 years.

The Keynote is just one great part of the two-day Radio Masters Sales Summit. The Agenda is filled with experts with information that will help you ‘up your sales game’!

Register Now and book you room at the Intercontinental at Doral Miami.

Don’t Miss this top-selling author and marketing consultant best known for his Wizard of Ads trilogy. Roy Williams is the founder of the Wizard Academy Institute in Austin as well as Radio Ink’s most popular monthly columnist.

The Radio Masters Sales Summit is presented by Radio Ink and The Center for Sales Strategy, September 22-23 in Miami.