Alpha Flips on GeoCasting

Back in April of 2020 Alpha Media’s Director of Engineering Mike Everhart urged the FCC to expeditiously modify its rules and approve the geotargeting technology being proposed by GeoBroadcast Solution. That all changed yesterday.

In a new letter to The Commission Alpha claims that GeoBroadcast Solutions had not been honest about how much it will cost stations to install the technology. Alpha’s original support for the technology followed testing it had been doing on WIL-FM in Union Grove, Wisconsin.

GeoBroadcast Solutions is asking the FCC to modify its rules that would allow FM booster to target programming and ads to smaller communities for up to 5 minutes per hour. The NAB has come out strong in opposition to that request, claiming interference and loss of revenue from other stations.

Alpha CEO Bob Proffitt says its turnabout on the technology is based on its familiarity with the GBS technology and the cost to deploy the technology. “GBS has not been transparent with the Commission about the costs of deploying ZoneCasting. Instead, GBS has briefly mentioned “some additional one-time capital and annual operating costs” and made vague assertions that GBS will offer some kind of vendor financing to small broadcasters.”

Proffitt says the estimates of $51,000 for upfront costs and $59,000 in annual recurring costs that GeoBroadcast quoted the company would be significantly higher. He said those estimates do not include additional significant expenses for the actual booster equipment. And, Proffitt says because most stations are automated, to deploy the ZoneCasting technology, those automation systems will need to be upgraded or replaced.

Proffitt concludes that the investment necessary to deploy the technology would be out of reach for small and mid-sized broadcasters.

In response to Proffitt’s comments to the FCC GeoBroadcast spokesperson Robert Udowitz said, “Alpha Media claims that geotargeting technology is too expensive. This is incorrect, especially because we have creative vendor financing solutions for station owners like Alpha Media. Moreover, geotargeting is purely voluntary, meaning Alpha Media doesn’t have to deploy the technology if it doesn’t want to. So from the FCC’s perspective, the only question is whether the technology is in the public interest. The record makes clear that it is.”