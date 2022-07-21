Lon Finds a New Home: Compass Media Networks

Less than one month after Cumulus cut Lon Helton from the Westwood One programming roster, Compass Media Networks has picked up his Country Countdown USA program.

“With open arms, humility, and much excitement, we welcome Lon Helton, his team, his audience, and his affiliates to Compass Media Networks,” says Peter Kosann, CEO Compass Media Networks. “This is a homecoming in that Lon and I had the pleasure of working together years ago — it is an absolute thrill to be reunited together again.”

Helton said, “Having worked with Peter in the past, I know that Compass Media Networks and the great team he has assembled is the perfect place to continue the legacy of Country’s most listened-to and most unique Country Countdown.”

Helton is entering his 30th year in syndication. The three-hour weekly show recorded each week from Music Row in Nashville has been a staple on heritage Country radio stations since its inception in 1992. Each week Lon is joined by a different country star co-host while they count down the week’s Top 30 hits. The show will transition without a hitch and Lon’s first three co-hosts for August are Kane Brown, Maren Morris, and Chris Young!

Affiliates of the show and those interested in finding out more are encouraged to contact Doug Ingold [email protected] (310) 904-3864.